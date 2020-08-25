Census meeting set for Aug. 29 at Williamson park

A 2020 Census question and answer session will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29 at the Williamson Walking Trail Pavilion, 5143 Williamson Zebulon Road. On-site help will be available for those wishing to complete their census info.
“So far, we have only about 50% compliance in Pike County. Those counts are used for everything from infrastructure planning to most federal and state funds available to counties and cities,” said Williamson city clerk Karen Brentlinger. “We’re hoping that this session will help people who are hesitant to participate in the census because of privacy and other issues, or just don’t know how to start.”
The U.S. Constitution requires a census every 10 years to count everyone living in the entire country. The first census was held in 1790. The census information is used to reapportion the House of Representatives and used to determine each state’s boundaries of congressional and state legislative districts. Census information determines how more than $675 billion are spent at the federal and state level.
“Pike County has changed so much in the last 10 years (the time of the last census). If our numbers don’t reflect that growth, we could literally lose the funds we need to sustain the growth that we’ve already seen - let alone the growth that is around the corner,” said Brentlinger. “We will be sharing a couple of the very short videos at our presentation, followed by a Q&A session and will also have people and laptops available for some on-the-spot help.”