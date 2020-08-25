/Unitedbank
[Photo by Tommy Polnaszek / Vivid Moments Photo] Pike County High School sports are underway with volleyball and softball players already competing and football set to open their season on Friday, Sept. 4 in Lamar County against the Trojans. Above, senior #20 Hannah Whitmire goes in for a kill as the middle hitter for the Lady Pirates. See the full set of volleyball photos at vividmomentsphoto.com.

School sports start in Pike

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Sports
Tuesday, August 25. 2020
Pike County High School sports are in full swing, despite COVID-19 concerns and shortened game schedules. The Lady Pirates softball team started strong with a three-game winning streak and the Lady Pirates volleyball team is underway as well. See full coverage of both the softball and volleyball teams on page 2A and 7A. The Pirates football season opener will be against rivals the Lamar County Trojans in the always anticipated Battle of Potato Creek.

Lamar and Pike County are set to face off at Trojan Field on Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m. in Lamar County. The school system is issuing only 1,500 tickets for the game and they can be purchased at PCHS with no ticket sales allowed at the gate the day of the game.

Trojan head coach Jeff Sloan said all standing room areas at the field will be opened up to allow for distancing. He also expects a concession operation in some form or fashion. The players box on the sidelines has been extended by GHSA to allow for player separation as well though coaches will be restricted to their usual box.

The seating capacity at Trojan Field is 2,500.

Nearby at Mary Persons, attendance will be limited to 3,000. Dan Pitts Stadium has seating for 6,000 with 4,500 of those seats on the home side. MP is not operating normal concessions. Tents will be set up where boosters will sell pre-packaged food items and beverages.

Several high and middle school sports schedules have been shortened as other teams have opted out of school sports for the season.
