Pike County commissioners voted against a private condo community for seniors 55 and older during their Aug. 25 meeting. Commissioners voted unanimously to deny the special exception request.
"We are trying to bring what's needed in Pike County and stand up for the community of Pike County," said commissioner Tim Guy.
Commissioners held a called meeting Monday, Aug. 24 at 5 p.m. to discuss a request for a private condo community for independent senior living at 15177 Zebulon Road, Griffin. The issue was also part of the county’s Tuesday, Aug. 25 meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the main courtroom of the courthouse.
Signs with, ‘No to condo,’ dot the properties of residents on the northern end of the county. Many of those citizens were in attendance at the meeting and several spoke in opposition during the public hearing.
Frances Chapman, owner, and applicants Keith Ballard and Robin Cochran made the request to create a condo retirement community on the 8.64 acre property.
