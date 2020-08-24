The number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to climb in Pike and two more residents have succumbed to the virus. Pike has had a total of 263 confirmed COVID-19 cases with eight deaths and 23 hospitalizations, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s daily status report.
The most recent deaths due to COVID-19 in Pike County was that of a 76-year-old white male with underlying conditions and an 81-year-old female with unknown underlying conditions.
Other local residents who lost their battles with COVID-19 include a 79-year-old black male with underlying conditions, an 81-year-old black male with no underlying conditions, a 90+ year old white female with underlying health conditions, a 46-year-old black male with underlying health conditions, a 77-year-old white male with underlying health conditions and a 59-year-old white male with no underlying health conditions.
It’s been two weeks since Pike County schools started and last week, 40 students at the high school were exposed to a student who was sick with COVID-19 and they were asked to self-quarantine and not return to school for two weeks.
The middle school sent out an all-call stating that only students who have knowingly been exposed to the illness will be notified.
Schools in surrounding counties have posted on social media the number of students who have tested positive and those who were exposed to COVID-19 by others.