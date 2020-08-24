Thomas W. King

Mr. Thomas “Tom” Wayland King, aged 76, a beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away August 21, 2020, at Well Star Spalding Regional Hospital. Tom currently lived in Zebulon and was born and grew up in Chattanooga, TN. He was the son of the late Garland Fisher King and Hazel Crawford King.
He lived in Riverdale and Jonesboro before moving to Pike County. Tom worked for Delta Airlines for 36 years before retiring. While living in Clayton County, he coached recreational soccer for many years through which he touched and shaped the lives of many of his players. He enjoyed gardening and received much fulfillment from seeing the joy that others had by the gifting of his vegetables.
Tom was very involved in his children's lives whether in their academic endeavors or their extracurricular activities. He volunteered at school to mentor and assist those students who were struggling with their curriculum.
Tom was also active in his local church. Upon first moving to Pike County, he and Glynda were members of New Hope Baptist Church. While a member of New Hope, Tom would often sing hymns of inspiration. After moving their membership to Meansville Baptist Church, Tom continued to inspire others through his songs and was also an active member of the choir.
He and Glynda also supported nonprofit organizations and missions such as the Backpack Mission program for children in the Appalachian Mountains, the Shoe Box mission program at Christmas for children around the world, and many organizations to research and support families fighting pediatric cancer.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years: Glynda King; children: Schon Wood of Macon and Dr. Todd King and wife Kathy of Port St. Lucie, FL; grandchildren: Soren Wood and wife Laurel based at Ft. Bliss in El Paso, TX, Alanna Wood of Macon, Caeden King and Zy King both of Port St. Lucie.
A memorial service will be held August 25, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Meansville Baptist Church with Pastor John Blackmon officiating.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.