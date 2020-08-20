Mrs. Mattie Ruth Shivers, 95, died Wednesday, August 19, at Brightmoor Nursing & Care Center in Griffin, GA.
Mrs. Shivers was born on June 6, 1925, in Fayette County, the daughter of the late Mr. Luther B. Gossett and the late Mrs. Annie Mae Landers Gossett. She graduated from Fayette County High School, and was employed at Crompton-Highland Mill in Griffin until it closed in the early 1980s. She married Dennis W. Shivers in 1947 and they were together until his death in June 1990. Mrs. Shivers was a long-time member of Williamson Christian Church. She enjoyed gospel music and before her health declined she liked attending the Hollonville Opry House occasionally. She was dedicated to her family and will be remembered for her always-delicious Sunday dinners and Christmas Ice Box Fruitcakes she made for her children and grandchildren.
After the mill’s closing, Mrs. Shivers was a homemaker and caretaker for family members.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her three brothers, James Gossett, Horace Gossett, and Talmadge Gossett, and a sister, Mary Gossett. Two nephews, Wayne Gossett and Roger Gossett, also predeceased her.
Mrs. Shivers is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Connie and Gene Jaquess of Williamson; son and daughter-in-law, David Shivers and Norris Wootton of Sasser (Terrell County), Ga.; two grandsons, Brian Jaquess and Jesse (Natasha) Jaquess; three great-grandsons, Ethan Jaquess, Matthew Jaquess, Jax Jaquess, and step-great-grandson, Hayden Harris; niece and nephews, Gwendolyn (David) Spohn of Fayette County, Richard (Sharon) Gossett and Steven Gossett, both of Griffin, and Bill Gossett and Kirk Gossett of Pennsylvania. A number of cousins and great-nieces and nephews also survive.
Private graveside funeral services will be conducted Friday, August 21, 2020, at Providence Baptist Church in Williamson.
The family also wishes to thank Brightmoor Care Center and Hospice for their care of our mother in her final years and days.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to your favorite charity.
For online condolences please visit www.haistenmcculloughfuneralhome.com.
Haisten McCullough Funeral Home, 1155 Everee Inn Road, Griffin is in charge of arrangements.