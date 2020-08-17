Ruth Caldwell

Mrs. Ruth Longino Caldwell, age 93, of Zebulon, passed away August 17, 2020, at Brightmoor Hospice. She was born February 10, 1927, in the Palmetto area. In her early years, Mrs. Caldwell was the Pike County Cooperative Extensive Agent. She became an elementary school science teacher working for Pike County Schools until her retirement. She was a long-time member of New Hope Baptist Church in Zebulon, where she was treasurer, taught Sunday School, and sang in the choir. She was full of life and an active member of her community. Mrs. Caldwell enjoyed working puzzles and fishing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Emmett Owen Caldwell, Jr.
She is survived by her children: Kenneth Owen Caldwell and wife Marie, William R. “Bill Caldwell and Penny Caldwell Harbers and husband Galen all of Zebulon; grandchildren: Ashley Caldwell Childs and husband Cameron of Concord, and Glen Caldwell and wife Carrissa of North Dakota; great-granddaughter: Riley Pearl Childs and a great-granddaughter to be born in November: Abby Ruth Childs; sister: Betty Dooley and husband James of Eatonton; several nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Wednesday, August 19, 5-7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 20, 11 a.m., at New Hope Baptist Church in Zebulon. Pastor John Nance and Pastor Frank Winfrey will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 4920 New Hope Road, Zebulon, GA 30295.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.