Pike County’s 4-H program offers survey for parents

An online survey will help 4-H organizers inform and determine the interests of local 4-H students. The survey is at ugeorgia.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_8l80lPql1ILsCcB
“The Pike County Extension office is gearing up for another wonderful year of youth programming through Georgia 4-H,” said Pike’s UGA extension officer and Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent Brooklyne Wassel.
“We have numerous opportunities for youth with local 4-H clubs, activities, competitions and more. Our team usually meets students to discuss 4-H during open house, but we were not able to do that this year. For that reason, we are offering an interest sheet virtually this year. This brief survey is intended to take the place of those infamous clipboards your students are accustomed to seeing at the beginning of the school year.”
Parents of students who are interested in participating in the 4-H program this year are asked to take a few minutes to complete a questionnaire at ugeorgia.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_8l80lPql1ILsCcB
“The survey will allow us to contact you with more information about the 4-H activities that interest your student,” said Wassel. “This is not a contract to participate but simply a way to receive more information.”
For more information on the survey or questions about the program, call the Pike County Extension office at 770-567-2010.