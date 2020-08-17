COVID-19 claims sixth life in Pike

There have been 49 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pike County in the past two weeks and a total of 241 since March 28, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s daily status report on Aug. 17.
In Pike, there have been six COVID-19 related deaths and a total of 22 hospitalizations. The most recent death due to COVID-19 in Pike County was that of a 79-year-old black male with underlying conditions.
Other local residents who lost their battles with COVID-19 include an 81-year-old black male with no underlying conditions, a 90+ year old white female with underlying health conditions, a 46-year-old black male with underlying health conditions, a 77-year-old white male with underlying health conditions and a 59-year-old white male with no underlying health conditions.
Pastor Ed Hoard of First Baptist Church of Zebulon reported that 14 people who attend the church have COVID-19 and are asking for prayers.
“Most have mild symptoms but some are pretty sick,” he said. “Thank you for your prayers.”
The Georgia Department of Public Health said that Georgia’s weekly statewide case numbers decreased by 7% from Aug. 3-9. According to the CDC, Georgia has experienced a 22% decrease in case numbers the same two weeks, compared to the two weeks prior to that, and that the state has seen a downward trajectory of cases for two weeks now.
The DPH says that the highest percentage of case numbers still come from the high population counties in metro Atlanta (Fulton, Gwinnett, DeKalb, Cobb have the highest case numbers) but these counties are actually experiencing decreases now.
As of Aug. 13, the state reported more than 1.9 million COVID-19 tests. Positivity rates are decreasing from 11.86% on July 27 to 10.98% on Aug. 3 to 9.5% on Aug. 9.
In surrounding counties as of Aug. 17, there were 1,036 total confirmed cases in Spalding with 43 deaths and 133 hospitalizations; 294 total confirmed cases in Lamar with 14 deaths and 30 hospitalizations; 626 total confirmed cases in Upson with 49 deaths and 62 hospitalizations; and 436 total confirmed cases in Meriwether with 7 deaths and 51 hospitalizations. In the state of Georgia, there have been a total of 237,030 confirmed cases, 4,702 deaths and 22,087 hospitalizations.