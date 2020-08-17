Lee Middlebrooks

Mr. Lee Newton Middlebrooks III, age 75, of Meansville, passed away August 13, 2020, at his home. Lee was born in Meansville, son of the late Lee Newton “Buddy” Middlebrooks II, and Rebecca “Becky” Corley Middlebrooks. He worked for William Carter Company in Barnesville for 35 years and then at TenCate in Molena, where he retired. He was a life-long member of Meansville Baptist Church. Lee enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and the outdoors.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanie Long Middlebrooks, grandson, Brandon Woods and great-granddaughter, Madison Woods.
He is survived by his children and their spouses: Marvin and Beth Middlebrooks, Mitzi (Sis) and Pat Brown, Monny Middlebrooks, Sandra “Babe” and Johnny Caldwell, Teresa “Tuttie” and Billy Nicholson, Lorrie “Duke” and Carey Garner, Douglas “Thumper” and Jessica Dunn; grandchildren: Chad, Logan, Cameron, Casey, Amy, Britt, Kalyne, Wade, Josh, Amanda, Dusten, Cassie, Jennifer, Matthew, and Laura; sisters and a brother-in-law: Betty Jean and Bob Hunnicutt, Reba Harper and Jane Huff; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2 p.m., at Meansville Baptist Church with Rev. John Blackmon officiating. Burial will follow in the Meansville Baptist Church Cemetery.
Friends may visit the family on Saturday, 1-2 p.m., at the church.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.