Ms. Mary Jones, 84, of Thomaston and formerly of Molena, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Upson Regional Medical Center.
Mary was born May 11, 1936 in Concord, GA., to the late James Glover Jones and the late Mary Smith Jones. She is also preceded in death by a brother, James Leroy Jones of McDonough, GA, and a sister, Martha Jones Kent Gordy of Thomaston.
She is survived by two brothers, Billy P. (Janice) Jones of Thomaston and William Larry (Evelyn) Jones of Molena. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Due to COVID 19 the family will have a private burial service.
Fletcher-Day Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.fletcherdayfuneralhome.com