There have been 49 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pike County in the past two weeks and a total of 232 since March 28, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s daily status report. In Pike, there have been six COVID-19 related deaths and a total of 21 hospitalizations. The most recent death due to COVID-19 in Pike County was that of a 79-year-old black male with underlying conditions.
Other local residents who lost their battles with COVID-19 include an 81-year-old black male with no underlying conditions, a 90+ year old white female with underlying health conditions, a 46-year-old black male with underlying health conditions, a 77-year-old white male with underlying health conditions and a 59-year-old white male with no underlying health conditions.
