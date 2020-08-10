COVID-19 numbers rise to 215

There have been 52 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pike County in the past two weeks and a total of 215 since March 28, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s daily status report. In Pike, there have been four COVID-19 related deaths and a total of 19 hospitalizations.
In surrounding counties, there were 937 total confirmed cases in Spalding with 41 deaths and 125 hospitalizations; 274 total confirmed cases in Lamar with 12 deaths and 29 hospitalizations; 535 total confirmed cases in Upson with 46 deaths and 58 hospitalizations; 390 total confirmed cases in Meriwhether with six deaths and 19 hospitalizations.
In the state of Georgia, there have been a total of 216,596 confirmed cases, 4,199 deaths and 20,628 hospitalizations.
Testing has become common and widespread with a total number of PCR/Molecular tests at 1,835,048 for a total number of 199,610 positive tests with 10.9% of those testing being positive for COVID-19.
There have been a total of 241,290 antibody (serology) tests with a total of 16,503 positive results and 6.8% of those tested being positive for having had COVID-19.