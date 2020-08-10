Historic train depot saved from fire

Jeffrey Milner and his son Landon Milner played a big part in saving the historic Zebulon train depot by calling 911 and alerting the local Pike County Fire Department volunteers who quickly responded around 6:15 p.m. Aug. 5 The owners of Middle Georgia Fleet Services saw smoke coming from the back of the building as well as through the doors.
Firefighter Kenny Harris was one of the first on the scene and he said there were flames on the back wall of the building when he arrived. Volunteers from Stations 1, 6, 7 and 8 as well as the Meansville Fire Department arrived to help fight the fire which was quickly extinguished although smoke remained in the eaves of the building for quite a while longer.
According to PCFD chief Rick O’Barr, the fire started when the motor of a floor fan locked up and shorted out, causing sparks to ignite wood from the more than 100-year-old building.
The historic Zebulon Depot building was purchased from the city of Zebulon by the Pike County Lions Club since the 1970s. It was renovated and moved to its current location. The historic building can be rented for meetings and events and on the evening of the fire, the air conditioning and floor fan had been turned on to cool the building prior to a meeting.
The Zebulon Depot was built shortly after Midland and Gulf Railroad Company laid tracks through Zebulon and Meansville to connect Atlanta and Fort Valley in 1888. The historic building is held together in places by wooden pegs.
Pike County Lions Club president Fletcher Dunn thanked firefighters and the Milners for helping save the depot and said repairs and rewiring will be done and the building will be back in use by local citizens as soon as possible.