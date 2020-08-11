Face coverings now required at library

Due to the rising COVID-19 numbers in Pike County and surrounding areas, the library respectfully requests the support of the public in wearing face coverings at all times while they are inside the library. Library assistant manager, Alyssa Williams, stated, “It’s very important to us that we are able to provide needed services to our patrons with as much comfort as possible; however, our main concern and responsibility right now is to keep our patrons, our community, and ourselves safe.”
The library also has a number of other policies that have been implemented to ensure the protection of each person that enters the building. Patrons will not be permitted into the library if they are exhibiting any COVID-19 symptoms, have tested positive for COVID-19, or have been exposed to someone that has tested positive within a two-week time period. All materials must be returned through the outside book drop so they can be quarantined before being recirculated to the public. Public computers are available but limited to one 30-minute session per day. The library also continues to offer curb side service.
The uncertainty that the Pike community faces, along with the rest of the country, indicates that the library may be required to reduce services further in the future. Those who are interested in staying up-to-date on the actions taking place can find information on the library’s Facebook page or by contacting the library directly at 770-567-2014.