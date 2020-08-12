School hours change due to bus driver shortage

Despite changes to the school day due to a shortage of bus drivers, Pike County schools returned to the classroom Aug. 11. Since bus drivers have to run double routes due to the lack of drivers, the school day was shortened for primary, elementary and pre-K students.
“Until the Transportation Department is fully staffed once again, many busses will be required to run double routes. We hope the adjusted times for PreK, Primary, and Elementary will not last long,” said a statement on the school website. “This change is necessary to accommodate all bus riders at all grade levels.”
The primary school day will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 1:40 p.m. The elementary school day will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 1:50 p.m. The Pre-K school day will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. The regular school schedule - 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. - will be followed at the middle and high school.
Parents and guardians of primary, elementary and pre-K students can drop car rider students off starting at 7:45 a.m. each morning but they are not allowed to walk students into the school. No visitors are allowed in the lobby of each school unless there is an emergency. All parents and guardians must use the carline to pick up students.
Kindergarten car riders will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. First and second grade car riders will dismiss at 1:35 p.m. Elementary car riders will dismiss at 1:55 p.m. Pre-K car riders will dismiss at 2 p.m.
Each school is taking special steps to ensure the safety of students, teachers, staff and administrators. At the middle school, students will not be issued lockers.
Each school has a different safety plan and they can be found at pike.k12.ga.us under each different school tab.