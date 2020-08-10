/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Richard Phillips, Jr.

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Death Notices
Monday, August 10. 2020
Mr. Richard Joseph Phillips, Jr., age 49, of Meansville, passed away August 2, 2020.  Richard worked as a welder/fabricator for Emerald Transportation Solutions in Fayetteville.  He enjoyed fishing and the outdoors. 

He was preceded in death by his mother, Juanita Phillips, his step-mother, Brenda Phillips and his aunt Cathy.
 
He is survived by his wife: Lorie Phillips; children: Bobbie Saye, Lexie Saye, Bo Saye, and Gauge Phillips; grandson: Kaeden Goodman; father: Richard Joseph Phillips, Sr. and wife Grace; sisters: Deanna Phillips Tuggle, and Melissa Oakley; and several nieces and nephews.
 
Friends may visit the family on Saturday, August 8, 6-7 p.m., at The Lake Pavilion, 460 Aerodrome Way, Griffin, GA 30224. 
 
A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m., at The Lake Pavilion.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter