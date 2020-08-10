Richard Phillips, Jr.

Mr. Richard Joseph Phillips, Jr., age 49, of Meansville, passed away August 2, 2020. Richard worked as a welder/fabricator for Emerald Transportation Solutions in Fayetteville. He enjoyed fishing and the outdoors.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Juanita Phillips, his step-mother, Brenda Phillips and his aunt Cathy.
He is survived by his wife: Lorie Phillips; children: Bobbie Saye, Lexie Saye, Bo Saye, and Gauge Phillips; grandson: Kaeden Goodman; father: Richard Joseph Phillips, Sr. and wife Grace; sisters: Deanna Phillips Tuggle, and Melissa Oakley; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Saturday, August 8, 6-7 p.m., at The Lake Pavilion, 460 Aerodrome Way, Griffin, GA 30224.
A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m., at The Lake Pavilion.