Sandra Beach

Ms. Sandra (Sandy) Ann Beach went to be with the Lord on July 17, 2020. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Remington Beach and Virginia Mae Simpson Beach.
She is survived by June Bishop, her lifelong companion, her brother Greg Beach, sister-in-law Anne Marie, family Bonnie (Byrd) and Bill Gardner, Hugh J. Bishop (Joan), nieces and nephews Jonathan Beach, Danielle Beach Sawicki (Phil), Ron Byrd (April), Rachel Webber (Brad), Chad and Joel Bishop, Amanda Lyons, great nieces and nephews, Brennan, Charlotte and Lincoln Sawicki, Savannah and McKenzie Byrd, Jeffrey and Walker Webber, and Jonah Lyons. Sandy was a member of The Church Gathering in Thomaston.
Sandy was born in Jackson, Michigan, and grew up in Youngstown, New York. She graduated from Cortland University with a B.S. in Education, and then went on to earn a degree in Nursing. She taught high school before entering the nursing field. She loved helping people and was very compassionate.. She worked in the emergency room and in the heart cath lab in patient care for twenty years doing bedside nursing. After that, Sandy became a clinical educator throughout the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico teaching others how to use the heart monitoring systems for Mindray. She had many dear friends and colleagues whom she considered family while she was employed there.
She loved to travel and did so throughout Europe, to France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, England, Scotland, Iceland, Wales, Malta, Vatican City, Greenland, New Foundland, Nova Scotia, and to the Caribbean, and Mexico. She was a world traveler.
She had three fur babies, Potter, Poppy, and Jasper, and many neighborhood cats who adopted the household. Because of her love for animals, the family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to a local no kill pet rescue shelter or to the ASPCA in Sandy's memory. Sandy will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.