Forrest Albert Watson, III, age 29 of Zebulon, Georgia passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020.
Forrest was born in Griffin, Georgia on October 20, 1990, and lived most of his life with his family in Zebulon. Forrest attended Pike County High School before studying in the GAMES program at Middle Georgia College. He received an Associates Degree from Gordon College and a Bachelor of the Arts Degree from Sarah Lawrence College in Westchester, New York. After graduation he moved to Amersfoort, Netherlands, where he lived for 4 years to pursue his music career. It was there that he began to focus on writing classical music. He had returned to the United States and was preparing to begin graduate studies in classical music composition from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts in Winston-Salem.
Forrest was a passionate and creative soul who loved music, nature, travel, and spending time with loved ones. He always saw the best in people and had a true unwavering faith in humanity.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Barbara Wise of Griffin, and Forrest A. Watson, Sr. and Doris R. Watson of Barnesville. He is survived by his parents, Forrest Albert “Bert” Watson, Jr. and Marlys Wise Watson; sister, Annaliese Marie Elizabeth Watson; grandfather, Kipling L. Wise; several aunts, uncles and cousins; his Siberian Huskies, Dasani and Etta; and friends from all around the world. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 12 noon in the chapel of Conner-Westbury.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Barnesville.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd, Griffin is in charge of arrangements.
Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Forrest Watson, III by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com to post your tributes and memories and to live stream the memorial service.