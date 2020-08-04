New gas station, Burger King to employ 40

Work is well underway at the new Jones Petroleum Zebulon location which will include a Burger King restaurant along with the gas station and convenience store. The businesses are expected to open by the end of October, weather permitting and will employ around 40 people.
“We are looking forward to having them here and it will be a nice addition to the community,” said city administrator Larry Mitcham.
The convenience store and fast food restaurant - owned by Jones Petroleum of Jackson, Ga. - will offer 10 fueling positions as well as two diesel pumps in addition to a drive through Burger King restaurant.
The store will be 4,000 square feet when completed and the Burger King will be 2,300 square feet with a ‘Garden and Grill’ decor inside the restaurant. The fast food restaurant will have 36 seats in the dining room and there will be a double drive through with two lanes and two windows, according to Jeremy Crosby, new construction manager at Jones Petroleum.
“We’ve had a lot of rain and things slowed down earlier this year because of COVID-19, but we are hoping to open by the end of October or early November, depending on the weather,” he said. “We will sell Valero gas at the Zebulon store. The convenience store will also offer fountain drinks, coffee, beer and all the snacks you could want.”
“One thing we pride ourselves on is that all our new stores have big, spacious restrooms. We will also have two separate diesel pumps for bigger trucks.”
The store will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. and the restaurant will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and possibly later on Friday and Saturday nights. Those interested in jobs at the new store and restaurant can go to jonespetroleum.com and click on the Careers tab. Burger King employees at the location will also be hired through Jones Petroleum.
“We will be hiring at the Zebulon location as well as other businesses in the area,” said Crosby, noting that the Subway in Williamson is owned by Jones Petroleum as well. “We have locations in Griffin and Jackson as well as many others in the surrounding area.”