New county manager, ambulance bids

Brandon Rogers was named as the only finalist for the position of county manager after a closed, executive session at the county commissioners’ Tuesday, July 28 meeting.
Rogers was one of three finalists for the job when former county manager Ron Alexander was hired. Alexander resigned June 10 and Rogers was named as interim county manager on June 12.
County attorney Rob Morton noted that the announcement was made last Tuesday so the required 14 days notice will be met before appointing the new county manager.
Rogers noted during the meeting that roads are a major concern for citizens and said he would like to review the county’s roads plan through 2032 and hold a road workshop in early fall. He also noted that there are around 620 property appeals in the process, compared to only 70 last year. He said the appeals will affect the millage rate and must be fewer than 5% in order to determine a digest number.
Commissioners also approved sending out ambulance contract Requests For Proposal. The 2020 contract with Grady EMS was approved April 28 and the agreement was signed May 13, with Grady agreeing to provide two 24-hour ambulances for the county. County officials and Grady have had multiple discussions about whether Grady can reduce the number to only one 24-hour ambulance and one 12-hour ambulance. The county agreed to pay $350,000 for the May 13 contract for two 24-hour, fully staffed Grady EMS ambulances. The contract started July 1 and was to end June 30, 2021.
The RFP issued by the county is proposing ambulance service that will include two ambulances in the county with one back up ambulance. The provider must provide 24-hour, 365-day year coverage for all emergency requests for service for the term of the contract.
The complete RFP and terms can be viewed at the county’s website at PikeCoGa.com.
At their July 28 meeting, commissioners also:
• Approved bid with Cherokee Culvert Company for $14,052 to repair culvert on Lifsey Springs Road.
• Accepted bids for Concord Road culvert replacement, including $225,790 from Turner Brothers LLC, $137,700 from McLeroy Inc. and $124,564 from Helix Group Inc.
• Accepted the Hazard Mitigation Grant for four fixed generators for Pike County fire stations in Lifsey Springs, at Gresham Road, in Williamson and in Hollonville.
• Heard that Impact Fee modifications are in Phase I as a consultant considers how the percentages of the funding should be distributed. Phase II will be underway once the Census is complete and verified.
• Re-appointed two J. Joel Edwards Public Library board members through the end of the year in an effort to transition from old term to new term dates from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31.
• Discussed the ability of commissioners to attend interviews for boards and authorities and Rogers noted that commissioners will be notified if they wish to attend, as long as a quorum is not met.
• Approved renewal of Public Defender’s Office contract for fiscal year 2020-21.
• Accepted the preliminary and final plat for Daniel Durham, owner, and Shane Turner/Steve Reeves, applicants for a seven-lot, major subdivision at 3465 Hollonville Road in Williamson with the name ‘Durham Farms.’
• Approved preliminary and final plat for Dustin Anthony, owner and Steve Reeves, applicant for a second split from a parent tract of land within a three-year period at 15354 Highway 109 in Meansville.
• Heard from Randall Moss regarding the Constitution of 1776 which he said was adopted and ratified by the state of Georgia in 1778. He said in 1871, a different Constitution was delivered to the people.