Mr. William Douglas Allen, Jr., 73, of Meansville, GA, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at his residence. Funeral services for Mr. Allen will be held on Monday, August 10, at 11:00 AM, in the chapel of Fletcher-Day Funeral Home.
Rev. Mitch Phillips and Rev. Ken Horton will officiate, and entombment will follow in Upson Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Fletcher-Day Funeral Home Sunday, August 9, from 4:00 - 6:00 PM.
Mr. Allen was born in Pike County, GA, on December 5, 1946, to Doris Bankston Allen and the late William Douglas Allen, Sr. He received a BS degree in elementary education from Georgia Southwestern, and taught second, third, and fifth grades at Rock Hill School. He later worked for and
retired from Best Manufacturing Company in Griffin, GA. Mr. Allen was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Barnesville where he was a part of the Stephen Ministry, and he was also a Gideon.
Mr. Allen is survived by his wife, Janice Storey Allen of Meansville; a daughter, Stacey (Peter) Paulk of Meansville; a son, Clinton Douglas (Kimberly) Allen of Griffin; his mother, Doris Bankston Allen of Thomaston; three sisters: Anne (Michael) Lavoie of Atlanta; Sue (Ron) Corley of McDonough; and Debbie (Bill) Wheeless of Thomaston; one brother, Tommy (Brenda) Allen of Thomaston; and one grandchild, Easton Garrett Burton of Meansville.
The family requests that those desiring make memorial contributions to Gideons International, PO Box 1034, Thomaston, GA 30286.
Fletcher-Day Funeral Home of Thomaston is in charge of all arrangements; Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.fletcherdayfuneralhome.com.