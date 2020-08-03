/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Brenda Anderson

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
Monday, August 3. 2020
Mrs. Brenda Swilley Walton Anderson, age 76, of Molena, passed away August 1, 2020.  Brenda grew up in the Peach County area and was a Registered Nurse at Macon Medical Center for many years and other middle Georgia hospitals.  Brenda and her husband were members of Woodbury Baptist Church. She enjoyed collecting gemstones, making jewelry, traveling, and helping others.

She was preceded in death by her former husband, James Walton.
 
She is survived by her husband:  Robert Anderson; daughter: Holly Anderson; and her nurse: Haylee Phillips.
 

A memorial service is being planned and will be held at a later date.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter