Brenda Anderson

Mrs. Brenda Swilley Walton Anderson, age 76, of Molena, passed away August 1, 2020. Brenda grew up in the Peach County area and was a Registered Nurse at Macon Medical Center for many years and other middle Georgia hospitals. Brenda and her husband were members of Woodbury Baptist Church. She enjoyed collecting gemstones, making jewelry, traveling, and helping others.
She was preceded in death by her former husband, James Walton.
She is survived by her husband: Robert Anderson; daughter: Holly Anderson; and her nurse: Haylee Phillips.
A memorial service is being planned and will be held at a later date.