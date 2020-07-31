Pike County confirmed COVID-19 cases were at 186 with an additional death as of Friday evening. There have been 17 people hospitalized with the illness and 50 cases in the last two weeks, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The most recent death due to COVID-19 in Pike was that of a 90+ year old white female with underlying health conditions.
Other local residents who lost their battles with COVID-19 include a 46-year-old black male with underlying health conditions, a 77-year-old white male with underlying health conditions and a 59-year-old white male with no underlying health conditions.
COVID-19 claims fourth victim in Pike
