Ronnie Kempson

Ronnie Aaron Kempson, age 74, of Concord, passed away July 30, 2020. He was born in Concord, son of the late J. W. Kempson and Irene Garner Kempson. He worked for Ford Motor Company for 30 years before retiring. Ronnie enjoyed working on cars, and selling cars. In his early years he enjoyed fishing, camping and hunting. Later in life he spent his time chasing grandkids.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Dayna Kempson, and brothers, Earl “Bud” Kempson, Bobby Kempson and Kebo Kempson.
He is survived by his wife: Joyce Hall Kempson; son and daughter-in-law: Jeff and Lucretia Kempson of Zebulon; daughters and sons-in-law: Sherry and Jack Barksdale of Concord and Amy and Bill Weatherup of Griffin; grandchildren: Jennifer Culverson, Toby Kempson, Heather Lawrence, Aaron Vickers and Riley Vickers; sisters and brothers-in-law: Gwendolyn “Sally” and Wayne Duke of Pike County, Carol Gibson of Blairsville, Debbie and Don Breitweiser of FL; brother: Ben Kempson and Carolyn King of Concord; sister-in-law: Ann Kempson of Concord; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, August 1, 12 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Pastor John Nance officiating. Burial followed in the Friendship Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Concord.
Friends visited the family on Saturday 11 a.m.-12 p.m., at the funeral home.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.