/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Patricia Anne Dickerson

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Death Notices
Friday, July 31. 2020
Ms. Patricia Anne Dickerson went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 30, 2020.  She was born on July 22, 1946, in Thomaston, GA. She graduated from Pike County High School in 1964.

Trish retired from Delta Airlines. She was an excellent cook, seamstress and loved to travel. She enjoyed being with her friends. She loved the Lord and was a faithful member of McDonough Road Baptist Church in Fayetteville before her health prevented her from attending.
 
She was preceded in death by her parents James and Susie Belle Dickerson, Sr. and baby brother James Dickerson, Jr.
 
She leaves behind a brother Leonard Dickerson (Pam), a cousin who was like a sister Linda Fowler (Dennis), nephews Lenny Dickerson and Robby House, and numerous cousins.
 
Graveside services were held at Fincher Memorial Cemetery in Meansville on Saturday, August 1, at 2 p.m.  Rev. Dennis Fowler and Pastor Daryl McCard officiated. 
 
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter