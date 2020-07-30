/Unitedbank
in Death Notices
Thursday, July 30. 2020
Mrs. Helen Landers Caraway, age 95, of Meansville, passed away July 27, 2020, at Riverside Healthcare in Thomaston.

Mrs. Caraway was born on May 12, 1925, in Griffin, daughter of the late Ernest Landers and the late Mamie Jane Adams Landers. She was a longtime member of Meansville Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wilmer O'Neal Caraway, Sr; siblings, Vernon Landers, Evelyn Dubois, Katherine "Kat" Wilson, Betty Teal, Lamar Landers, and James Landers.

Survivors include her sons and daughters in law, Fred and Janice Caraway, Neal and Brenda Caraway, and Mark and Maria Caraway; 7 grandchildren; numerous great and great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 11:00 AM, in Fincher Memorial Cemetery in Meansville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fincher Memorial Cemetery, C/O Dennis Tea, 230 Cook Rd. Zebulon, Ga 30295. Please note in memory of Helen Caraway.
