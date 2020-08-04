/Unitedbank
Prayer Walk set for Saturday, Aug. 8

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Headlines
Tuesday, August 4. 2020
The annual School Prayer Walk for Pike County will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8 in front of the Ninth Grade Academy building on Highway 19 in Zebulon.

“This is an important event for our students, teachers, staff, bus drivers and school administration,” said Prayer Power of Georgia chaplain Ben Maxedon. “Please join us as we walk and ride around the school campus and administration buildings praying for the well being of all that enter the campus for the coming school year.”

The Prayer Walk will be held outside so there is no problem with social distancing.

“If you have children in the schools or not, your prayers are still needed. This year we need to have an overwhelming community turnout,” said Maxedon. “We look forward to seeing you at the Prayer Walk.
The annual event is sponsored by Prayer Power of Georgia.
