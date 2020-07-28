Concord Country Jubilee cancelled

Concord council members decided to cancel the annual Concord Country Jubilee event this fall during a July 23 meeting.
“The Country Jubilee is a long-standing tradition which the city of Concord enjoys hosting for our community,” said Concord mayor John Strickland. “Each person’s safety is of the utmost, highest importance to us. Unfortunately, the city does not have the resources to meet the recommended safety measures for proper sanitizing of bathrooms and wash stations at an event this size. Hand-to-hand contact between visitors and vendors with food, crafts and children’s activities is unavoidable and could cause unsuspecting spread of the COVID virus. For the well-being of our community, council felt it best to cancel this year’s 2020 Jubilee. It is the hope that by practicing safety this year, we will all get to be back together in 2021. Until then, stay healthy!”