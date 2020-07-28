Registration extended for fall baseball, softball

The Pike County Parks and Recreation Authority is moving forward with baseball and softball season and is extending registration through Monday, Aug. 3 to allow for additional players in the league. Practices will begin on Aug. 18 with games starting Sept. 8.
To register, go to pikecorec.org. Payment can be made by credit card or by mailing a check or money order to Box 697, Zebulon, 30295. The registration cost is $141.97 by credit card or $137 by check or money order. The 4U baseball registration fee is $85.10 by credit card or $82 by check or money order.
“For those who have already registered we will be sending out a sizing chart for jerseys and pants in the coming days. For those who were registered for the 2020 Spring Season, we will use the uniforms issued to you this past spring, except in the case where we may have to order a new jersey for those players whose teams are not returning for the fall season,” said PCPRA director Kevin Teate. “We will also be sending out Return to Play Guidelines once they are finalized. Please let me know if you have any questions and we look forward to seeing you back at the park soon.”