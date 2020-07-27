Help Helen Mangham celebrate 105 years!

For 104 years, Helen Mangham has been surrounded by friends and family on her birthday but this year, due to COVID-19 concerns, her family is asking that birthday cards be sent her way as she celebrates her 105th birthday! She was born Aug. 2 and still lives on her own in Lifsey Springs. Helen is well-loved in the community and her granddaughter Pam Vickers said initially a reception with more than 100 guests was planned.
“Due to COVID-19 this year, we’re having to do things a little differently,” she said.
A smaller family get together is being planned instead. Helen loves to read her Bible and watch TV and she enjoys getting mail, which will make her birthday that much brighter. Her family hopes to surprise her with hundreds of birthday cards on her big day.
Birthday cards can be sent to 257 Wallie Road, Molena, Georgia, 30258.
“Even when she gets just a few cards for Christmas or her birthdays in the past, it has just made her so happy,” Vickers said. “So I wanted to try to reach out to the world, actually, and just see how many cards we could get for her. She’s just going to love it. She’ll enjoy looking at each and every one.”
Helen gets around well and mowed her own yard until she was in her 80s. These days, Vickers cooks meals for her grandmother and her father - Mangham’s 85-year-old son - heats them up for her and takes care of things around the house.
“She’s not on any medication, she doesn’t take anything,” Vickers said. “She’s, I guess, as healthy as a 105-year-old can be.”
Her grandmother credits trusting God and living by the Bible for her long life, Vickers said.
“Her secret to longevity is living by the Bible,” she said. “She is a firm believer in living by the Bible, living by the Ten Commandments and doing what God has asked of her all these years.”
Mangham’s mother and grandmothers lived into their 90s and her sisters are still going strong at 103, 101 and 94 years old. Her brother was in his 90s when he died a few years ago. The siblings earned a Guinness World Record for their longevity in 2016.
They’re expecting five generations of family at the party, but Vickers says she lives on 20 acres, so there will be plenty of room to social distance.