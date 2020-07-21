School sports in 2020 must follow new GHSA guidelines

Local athletes are ready to start practicing for upcoming seasons and those who play for Pike schools must follow Georgia High School Association regulations which were set July 6.
“High school sports provide student athletes with not only physical activity but also the chance to learn commitment, teamwork, leadership and the value of making personal sacrifices for the benefit of others,” said PCHS athletic director James Stanford. “While we are mandated to follow GHSA mandates as a minimum standard of care, we will continue to make local decisions that benefit our student athletes.”
Workouts are for conditioning only and sports specific equipment - including balls - should be sanitized between sessions. The football team was allowed to start using helmets on July 20.
The GHSA will allow intra-squad competitions (7-on-7, 3-on-3, etc.) but currently will not allow competition between schools. Groups must be up to 50 (including coaches) for workouts for any sport at any given time at the campus or facility. Groups or more than 50 will be allowed to re-group if it can be done safely.
Cheerleading, softball and volleyball tryouts are allowed. Masks or face coverings are recommended and each student should have their own personal water bottle. Water bottles may be re-filled during workouts but there should be no use of water fountains or “water cows”
The face mask and face covering recommended guideline does not refer to helmets or helmet face masks, but to the use of cloth face covering/masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19.