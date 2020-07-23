/Unitedbank
Pictured are Lois Milligan (center), her daughter MaryBeth Larkey (left) and grand-daughter Emily Larkey (right) at the time of their induction into the Lamar-Lafayette Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

Three generations inducted into Daughters of American Revolution

Rachel McDaniel
Thursday, July 23. 2020
The Lamar-Lafayette Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recently inducted three new members - all from one family. The youngest to be inducted is a 2020 Pike County High School graduate.

Lois Milligan, her daughter MaryBeth Larkey and grand-daughter Emily Larkey were all inducted into the Lamar-Lafayette Chapter NSDAR at the same time. The three women all joined the society by tracing their lineage to a Revolutionary War Patriot from Pennsylvania.

“While many mothers and daughters join the same chapter, it is a memorable event to have three generations join at one time,” said Susan Lindsey of the Lamar-Lafayette Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

Any woman 18 years or older who can prove lineal descent from a Patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership in the NSDAR.

The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution is a service organization that promotes patriotism, preserving American History and securing America’s future through better education for children.

Visit DAR.org to find out more about becoming a member and the group’s efforts to preserve American spirit.
