Around 260 Pike County High School graduates of the Class of 2020 will be honored during commencement ceremonies at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 25. The gates will open at 7:30 a.m. and the ceremony will start at 9 a.m.
“This group of students have gone through more hardships than any class that I have seen. They have laughed and cried together, supported and loved one another and had each other’s back. Their resiliency and can-do attitude will take them as far as they want to go in life. They are a true representation of our Portrait of a Graduate,” said PCHS principal Kevin Huffstetler.
Balloons, noise makers, alcohol, tobacco, vapes and weapons of any kind are not allowed at AMS. The staff at AMS will be on site to provide directions for parking for all participants, families and friends.
“Everyone in the community is invited to attend the graduation,” said Huffstetler. “We will use golf carts to provide those in need of assistance a ride into the speedway. Water will be sold by the the PCHS Band. By holding graduation at AMS, we will be able to seat everyone and be socially distant. We will have staff on hand to assist with seating instructions. We want everyone to enjoy this much deserved graduation!”