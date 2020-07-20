School leaders to host school reopening webinars

Webinars will be hosted by Pike County school principals beginning this week. The purpose of the webinars are to provide a brief synopsis of the reopening plan and specifics relating to each individual school and allow parents and guardians to ask questions.
Parents and guardians will be able to submit questions through the Q and A feature for a live response. Questions not answered during the live event will be addressed through the construction of a school specific FAQ document, which will be located on the school's webpage.
Parents and guardians with specific questions regarding their student should email or telephone the principal. All webinars will begin at 7 p.m. each evening. The schedule and links are provided below.
Schedule:
July 20 Pike PreK and Pike Primary - https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89967336846
July 21 Pike Elementary - https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81223688018
July 22 Pike Middle - https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81448401875
July 23 NGA and Pike High - https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84451814526