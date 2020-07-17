Lisa A. Revell, age 59 of Griffin, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Eternal Hope Hospice.
Lisa was born in Griffin, Georgia, on May 2, 1961. She is preceded in death by father, Willie Lavurgn Landers. Lisa was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Lisa is survived by her husband, Ricky Keith Revell; daughter, Ashley Nicole Behm; grandson, Jacob Edward Behm; mother, Betty Smith Landers; siblings, Shelia Huey and husband, Dennis, Douglas Landers and wife, Sue, Angel Young and husband, Jimmy. Several nieces, nephews and extended family.
A celebration of life for Lisa Revell will be held privately by the family.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd, Griffin is in charge of arrangements.