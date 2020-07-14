Tommy Smith Russell began life’s journey on February 25, 1957 in Raleigh, North Carolina to parents T.R. and Ruth Smith, making several stops along the way!
While passing through, Tommy called Concord, Georgia the home of her heart. She loved all things "Southern" and was the epitome of a true southern woman. She loved Jesus and at times could use a few “French” words and even crack an “off-color” joke but, no joke, she was in church nearly every Sunday possible, where she held various offices to include administrative assistant and treasurer.
As a loving wife, Tommy adored her family, including "his, mine, ours and theirs." Although never birthing any babies of her own, her husband Ken Russell whom she married October 21, 2005 made her "Momish" to two beautiful daughters, Melissa and Kimberly. Almost as much as family, Tommy enjoyed preparing a good Southern meal that could make you “slap your Momma” with those delicious kitchen skills.
She grew up with a sister, Georgia Smith (Edwards), who made her an aunt to Clinton Michael Edwards, as well as sisters, Glorianne Smith (Patterson) and Bonnie Smith. She also had a best friend once who gave her two nieces, Brooke and Brenda, and she left a part of her heart with her BFF, Ginger Pitts (Key) and her son, Jacob and he and his wife blessed her with more chosen grands.
Last but not least, her beloved friend, Lynn Paris (Bates), was by her side from the time she left her Concord roots through her journey of life up until her final hours June 23, 2020. She never met a stranger and once she knew you, you were hers for life and she wouldn't have it any other way. She will be missed deeply but the memories she left behind shall forever be with us, never forgotten and we realize this is not a permanent goodbye. We know you are at peace and can rest, just remember God only takes the best. Until we meet again, WE LOVE YOU.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or PETA (she loved her furry babies!)
Family and friends will celebrate her life, on a future date post Covid-19 in Concord Georgia.