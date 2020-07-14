Work on Pike’s VA Clinic underway

When complete, the Veteran’s Affairs Clinic in Pike County will be a 61,000 square foot facility over 11.25 acres with 100 full time employees and will provide care to more than 78,000 veterans in the 10-county area. The building should be open to patients by early 2022. The VA Choice and Quality Employment Act of 2017 will provide more centrally located VA Clinics for veterans so VA Hospitals can focus on specialized care for veterans in dire need.
“This is a massive doctrinal shift on how veterans are cared for and I think they got it right,” said Pike planning and development director Brad Vaughan. “Their goal is to be finished with the building structure by fall/winter of 2021 and when they are finished with that, they can start installing computer systems and medical equipment that will be needed as well as furniture and other finishing touches. When the shell of the building is complete, they will start staffing the clinic with nurses, staff and specialists. There are going to be issues with the weather and delays in construction, but if everything goes well and smoothly, they are looking at taking the first patients early in 2022 in the first or second quarter.”
The Molasky Group of Companies is in charge of construction. The city of Zebulon will extend an 8-inch water line under the highway in the area of 19 North Salon as well as a sewerage line under the highway near the area where Burger King is being built north to just below the senior center.
“The water line can be extended up the highway at a later date if needed,” said Zebulon city administrator Larry Mitcham.
The new facility would provide VA outpatient primary care and mental health services to eligible veterans.
“Our veterans sacrificed so much for our country, too often including their own health. We should work to ensure they have timely, accessible care in their own communities. I was proud to vote to authorize funding for this new clinic,” said Congressman Drew Ferguson.
As of 2018, there were 1,325 veterans living in Pike County and they received $5.5 million in compensation and pension payments, compared to 2,098 veterans who received $9.1 million in Upson, 4,701 veterans who received $20.7 million in Spalding and 10,354 veterans who received $56.9 million in Fayette.
“We have more than 697,000 veterans currently residing in Georgia. There are several states that have approximately the same or a higher number of veterans. The comparison shown in veteran population vs. compensation and pension indicates the extra effort and service our department provides to Georgia veterans and their dependents,” said Rob Johnson, office manager of the Griffin Field Office of the Georgia Department of Veterans Services. “All benefits to which a veteran or his dependents may be entitled must be applied for. Many of our clients encounter numerous and complex problems relating to veterans benefits. A large part of our time is spent counseling and assisting them in resolving their problems. The Georgia Department of Veterans Services provides free representation and advice to beneficiaries regarding all state and federal veterans’ benefits.”
The state of Georgia has 697,127 veterans and had a compensation and pension payout of $3.6 billion, compared to 628,254 veterans in Illinois and $1.8 billion in payouts, 776,522 veterans in New York and $2.5 billion in payouts and 774,935 veterans in Ohio and $2.4 billion in payouts.