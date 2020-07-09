CAT TALE: Local family and cat BleuBelle featured

A local feline - and her loving family - were recently featured by The Dodo, a news service that focuses on telling heartwarming stories about animals. BleuBelle was adopted by the Neath family of Concord in June 2013.
“We got BleuBelle at a tack buy, swap and sell event that the local feed store held. We didn’t sell or swap anything, but we came home with her instead,” said Sarah Neath. “We were told she was around 8-10 weeks. We backtracked and settled on a day in April to be her ‘birthday.’ She turned 7 this year! She has an outdoor brother, Pickles, who she loves to hiss at through the storm door or the porch screen, plus six equines but she’s not too sure about those big snorty things. Her big sister that she absolutely adored passed away last year, so I’m hoping she and Pickles will work things out eventually. Based on a few clues, we think she may have some Ragdoll in her. Other than that, she’s just 100% adorable!”
When she was younger, BleuBelle slept with the family’s dog, Skyler, in their kennel in the kitchen. When Skyler passed away, BleuBelle started sleeping with Sarah and her sister Christina in the bedroom they shared. The family recently moved to a new home and both sisters got their own rooms.
“She loved sleeping on both of our beds, so we wanted to keep things as normal as possible,” said Sarah. “At our old house, she’d jump from one bed to the other, down to the floor, and then proceed to do laps around our room when she wanted us to wake up, usually at 4 a.m. She has a ‘donut’ on each of our beds (a blanket rolled and then shaped into a circle, with another blanket draped over it) and loves napping in them in the morning sun.”
Since their new rooms shared a wall, the sisters decided to build a special doorway for BleuBelle to go quickly between their rooms. It only took a week for the family to cut the hole, install frames as molding and paint it.
“Thank goodness for Hobby Lobby and their endless sales on frames! We found two identical ones to use for the molding around it,” said Sarah. “Mom had the idea to paint it a galaxy and we found a tutorial online for an easy do-it-yourself project! I think the only thing she was really nosy about was when we were painting it. Probably because we were using paper plates as our mixing station, and she loves paper. Once we showed her how to use it, and she gave it a sniff test, she loved it! She uses it even when both doors are open, and uses it as an escape hatch quite frequently!”
The Neath family say having BleuBelle is an answer to prayer and she has brought a lot of joy into their lives. She even does tricks and shares her affection for them.
“She knows how to sit on command in exchange for treats. She actually has a better bedtime than her people. She loves going out on the screen porch and lounging in the sun. She’s not a fan of Christina and my jam sessions, and runs and hides when she sees us pull our instruments out,” said Sarah. “She’s a stinker and will come down as soon as she hears Mom’s voice, but won’t come if Christina or I call her. She gives kitty kisses, and will ‘kiss’ your forehead if you lean down for her. I think it’s because we give her so many forehead kisses. And she’s also the best itty bitty raccoon kitty there ever was!”
To see the story online, go to thedodo.com/close-to-home/family-builds-special-cat-passageway.