Saints in Light award presented to Pike’s Ron Anglin

Ron Anglin of Molena brings smiles and hope to sick children and their families in Georgia’s children’s hospitals at Grady, Scottish Rite, Egleston and Piedmont Columbus where Ron serves as the site supervisor. He has been ministering to kids of all ages in hospitals since 2005 when he trained and was hired by the Big Apple Circus Atlanta Clown Care Unit.
He currently ministers through Humorology Atlanta (HA!) as Dr. Tiny and has become one of the group’s musically talented hospital clowns.
“It’s a wonderful ministry that he’s a part of and it brings smiles to some very sick children and I just know it cheers up their tense, anxious parents as well,” said Kiwanis president Trisha Dabbs as she introduced him as the main speaker for the July 2 Kiwanis Club meeting.
Ron graduated from West Point in 1986 and served in the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne as an assault helicopter platoon leader.
“Some said I wasted my talent and abilities by leaving my job as a high school teacher at Upson-Lee in 1999 to become a full-time performer,” he said. “At the time I was a member of First Methodist Church in Thomaston and I met AJ Bentley, who was 4 years old when he passed away from a brain tumor. My first performance was for him.”
“He was such an inspiration to me. Since then, it’s been my job to help children face difficult procedures and to help children breathe a little easier in the hospital,” he said.
Ron has performed nearly 8,000 shows in 31 states as a juggler and is currently performing virtually through Zoom, allowing children to see a show from their phone, tablet or computer.
He is scheduled to return to work at Piedmont Columbus Hospital the first week of September.
After his presentation at the Kiwanis meeting, he was surprised by Prayer Power of Georgia founder Ben Maxedon who presented him with the Saints in Light award for his ministry as Dr. Tiny.
“I know there are many children and many families who have been blessed by all you do,” said Maxedon. “Our community is blessed to have you here.”
To find out more about Ron or to book a show, go to quiteacatch.net or find hospitalclownday and jugfred on Instagram. For more or to donate to Humorology Atlanta, go to humorologyatlanta.org.