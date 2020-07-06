COVID-19 executive order extended

Pike now has 103 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with three deaths and 10 hospitalizations. In surrounding counties, there were 130 confirmed cases in Lamar with six deaths, 216 cases in Meriwether with three deaths, 378 cases in Upson with 43 deaths, and 467 cases in Spalding with 32 deaths as of Monday, July 6.
Several upcoming events - including the 2020 Baccalaureate Service - have been postponed or cancelled due to Gov. Brian Kemp extending his executive order limiting the number of people who can gather at a time.
Governor Kemp signed two executive orders extending the Public Health State of Emergency and existing COVID-19 safety measures.
“As we continue our fight against COVID-19 in Georgia, it is vital that Georgians continue to heed public health guidance by wearing a mask, washing their hands regularly, and practicing social distancing,” said Governor Kemp.
“We have made decisions throughout the pandemic to protect the lives - and livelihoods - of all Georgians by relying on data and the advice of public health officials.”
“While we continue to see a decreasing case fatality rate, expanded testing, and adequate hospital surge capacity, in recent days, Georgia has seen an increase in new cases reported and current hospitalizations. Dr. Kathleen Toomey and the Department of Public Health, along with our local public health partners, will continue to monitor ongoing cases and related data to ensure that we are taking appropriate measures moving forward. Together, we can win the fight against COVID-19 and emerge stronger.”
The executive order has been extended until Aug. 11. The Public Health State of Emergency allows for enhanced coordination across government and the private sector for supply procurement, comprehensive testing, and healthcare capacity.
The order continues to require social distancing, bans gatherings of more than 50 people unless there is six feet between each person, outlines mandatory criteria for businesses, and requires sheltering in place for those living in long-term care facilities and the medically fragile. The order also outlines that the State Board of Education must provide “rules, regulations, and guidance for the operation of public elementary and secondary schools for local boards of education” in accordance with guidance from Dr. Kathleen Toomey, the Department of Public Health, and the American Academy of Pediatrics.