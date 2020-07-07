County budget drops $1.3 million dollars

Pike County commissioners set the 2020-21 fiscal year budget at their Tuesday, June 30 regular meeting, reducing the budget by $1.37 million and dropping the millage rate two points. The new fiscal year started July 1 with a budget of $13,642,329, compared to last year’s budget of $15,012,838. The county’s mil rate dropped from 14.26 with the 2019-20 budget to 12.18 with the new budget.
During the meeting, the medical insurance costs by the county were moved from a lump sum to be taken out of each department’s budget. It was also approved to give all qualifying county employees a 2% increase in pay, not including elected officials and those within the recent hire probationary period.
The county’s general fund was set at $12,156,491 with the E911 fund at $691,835, the LMIG fund at $706,939, the jail fund at $14,314, the CDBG grant fund at $50,000, the drug abuse treatment and education fund at $11,100, the federal seizure fund at $5,000, the juvenile fund at $1,550, the law enforcement fund at $5,000 and the law library fund at $100.