Mrs. Helen Jeanette Thompson age 91 of Williamson, Georgia passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020.
Mrs. Thompson was born on October 14, 1928 in Suches, Georgia. She is preceded in death by her parents Carl Gurley and Vianna Hendrix Gurley; husband Huley Thompson; sister Lois Cole; and brother Harold Gurley. She was a member at Neal Baptist Church. Mrs. Thompson loved gardening and also loved flowers.
She is survived by her sons Robert Brent Thompson, Wayne and wife Marlene Thompson, Roy and wife Pam LaFlamme, and John “Danny” LaFlamme and significant other Connie Barragan; grandchildren Rachel and husband Jimmy Roysden, Sara and husband Brandon Keller, Alec Thompson, Adam LaFlamme and wife Bethany, and Brittney LaFlamme and significant other Kevin Blosser; great grandchildren Morgan, Avery, Gavin, Carson, and Emersyn; sister Lynn Marvin and husband Clark; sister in law Ruth Gurley.
A private graveside service will be Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00 am at Resthaven Garden of Memory Cemetery, 2284 Candler Rd, Decatur, GA 30032.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd, Griffin, is in charge of arrangements.
