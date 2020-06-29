Zachary Jones

Zachary Morris Jones, age 24, of The Rock, Georgia, passed away on June 27, 2020. Zach, aka, Big Money, was born May 16, 1996 to Terry and Julie {Campbell} Jones in Thomaston, Georgia. Zachary was a lifelong resident of Pike County and loved all things about Georgia-except the Dawgs-Roll Tide Roll! Zach was a gamer, it was his chosen profession. He was also a dependable (an adult presence if needed) babysitter for his nieces and nephew. He loved music, could always name that song and was sure to sing a line or two. He loved to throw a line and catch a fish but most of all he lived, breathed and loved the dirt track. Any Saturday night you were sure to find him in the pits with his race family and Sunday through Friday he was sure to be talking about racing, talking smack about racing or dreaming about racing. Zach never met a person who didn’t remember and love him. He was a true Southern gentleman and loved all his single ladies. His heart of gold, beautiful smile and laugh helped many through tough times. Zballer will be missed and remembered by all who met him.
Zachary is preceded in death by his grandparents Archie and Jewel Campbell and Buddy and Pat Jones.
Left to grieve his memory are his parents Terry and Julie Jones, his sister and brother-in-law Lyndsay and Johnathan Sutton and three of his favorite humans; Avery Grace, Annistyn Kate and Reid Sutton, along with uncles, aunts, cousins and so many friends.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 1, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Pastor Phil Hammond officiating. Burial will follow in Crystal Hill Cemetery in Thomaston.
Friends may visit the family on Wednesday, 12-2 p.m., at the funeral home.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.