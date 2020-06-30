I hope we don’t just ‘return to normal’

My daughter, a fifth grader who is an avid softball player, can’t wait for things to ‘go back to normal.’ She wants to be able to shop again, see her friends and get back to striking out batters from the pitching circle.
As terrible as the coronavirus pandemic and its effects have been, I hope there are some things that don’t just go back to the way they used to be.
I hope that people will continue to make daily sacrifices as they consider how their actions affect others. For months, people have limited their contact with others to protect those they love and those who may be more susceptible to the virus. I hope that after the virus has become a memory that we will still remember to make sacrifices to take care of others - our family, our friends, our community and even those we see who are in need but who we will probably never see again.
I hope that we will always value our children’s teachers. As parents had to take on the role of homeschool teachers, we all realized just how undervalued our student’s teachers are.
How in the world do they deal with more than 20 students like mine every single day? Twenty minutes is enough to send me into a spiral of high blood pressure and bad temper. And while the math may be taught a little differently at home, I hope the students realize how good they have it at school when they return in just over a month.
And I hope they show their appreciation to their teachers who deserve it!
I hope we all - especially those who have spent some time out of work - appreciate our jobs a lot more. I hope we especially appreciate those who can’t stay home when things get the most dangerous - the medical workers, law enforcement officers, postal workers and so many others they can’t be listed.
I hope people remember to check on their elderly neighbors and those who are in need. I hope they continue to offer any help they can give ... even if it is just a phone call and a prayer.
I hope everyone will remember that we are all in this together. It doesn’t matter how much stuff you have when you die, but it matters how many lives you’ve made better while you are alive. I sincerely hope we will continue to work together to battle the problems that will continue to come with each passing year.
I hope politicians stop spending all their energy bashing each other and instead start working together to find the best ways to help all Americans succeed.
I hope people will continue to find ways to help brighten other people’s lives, like the local students who chalked positive messages for others to see on their driveways. I hope people will continue to use their skills for good like those who sewed protective face masks for people in the medical field. I hope citizens will spend their own money to protect others like a local family who bought face masks for local school workers and law enforcement officers. The kids gave up their allowance money to help purchase them and the parents made it happen at a time when face masks hit a record shortage.
I hope we continue to make good memories even during bad times. My daughters made me a surprise when I got home from work one day ... a pan of ‘quarantine brownies.’ They had placed candles in it and after we lit them, we all sang, “Happy quarantine to us ... happy quarantine to everybody, happy quarantine to us!” That’s just one good memory I will always have about COVID-19 - and man, those were some good brownies!
We also spent our extra family time learning new things with - and about - each other. Lily learned that she can almost juggle and Lola learned she loves to play tennis! I hope we will always make time for each other and for new experiences and adventures!
The next time we hit the softball field with a team (for you it may be baseball, basketball or other sports), we are going to really enjoy those moments and realize what a gift it has been to play team sports all these years.
And maybe, just maybe, we will remember to wash our hands more often, too.