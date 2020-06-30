COVID-19 cases in Pike increase slightly to 87

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Pike County rose slightly to 87 as of press time Monday, holding steady at 10 hospitalizations and three deaths. There was an outbreak last week at the Teen Challenge group home that caused the confirmed cases number to rise.
In surrounding counties, there were 112 confirmed cases in Lamar with six deaths, 177 cases in Meriwether with two deaths, 348 cases in Upson with 43 deaths, and 383 cases in Spalding with 32 deaths.
Governor Brian Kemp has not released a new order but he did say Friday that he is not planning to make masks mandatory in Georgia. During a visit to a testing site in Lilburn, he wore a mask and said it is a good idea to wear them in public.
“Mandating that I think is a bridge too far for me right now,” Kemp said. “We have to have the public buy-in. Over the last several months, the public has done that. I’ve been demonstrating that myself. It’s a good idea if you’re going out in public.
Nearly 20 states have already mandated the use of protective masks. Kemp said there have been more cases among young people and wants to make sure they are taking proper precautions. He urged people to keep practicing social distancing and wear masks especially during the Independence Day weekend.
“I think the younger population, the millennials and others are starting to realize they have to be careful too,” Kemp said. “That’s part of our message. We’re not letting our guard down. We’ve got to continue to fight the fight hard everyday. We’ve got to continue to jump on the hotspots.”
Gov. Kemp said that there is no evidence that recent protests had anything to do with an uptick in confirmed cases.