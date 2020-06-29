Todd Alan Douthit, 58, passed away June 27, 2020 at his home in Hollonville, Georgia surrounded by family following a short illness. He was born in Midland, Michigan on March 22, 1962 to Troy and Diane Douthit. Todd was a lifelong anything University of Michigan football fan, and he loved to BBQ on his big green egg. As the child of an active duty army chaplain, Todd was able to travel and live in many parts of the country and world, including Michigan, Georgia, Florida, Washington, California, New York, and Germany. He graduated high school in 1980 from Hopkinsville, Kentucky. At the time of Todd’s death, he was employed by Southern States as an engineer.
Todd is survived by his parents, Chaplain Lt C (R) Troy O. Douthit and Diane Seegar Douthit; his wife of 23 years, Brenda Byrd Douthit; and sons, Judson Morrison and Jonathan Morrison (Sami); his sisters, Virginia Roemer (Herbert), Candace Douthit; and Martha Ooten (Jon); several nieces and nephews; and many other extended, much loved family members.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Hollonville United Methodist Church, Hollonville or Sacred Journey Hospice, https://www.sacredjourneyhospice.com/.
