Mrs. Alma Charlotte Soloman age 80 of Zebulon Ga, died Monday June 22, 2020 at Harborview Health and Rehab.
Mrs. Soloman was born, September 15, 1939, in Spalding County, GA, to the late James Talmadge Fogarty and the late Alma Cleveland Fogarty. She worked as a CNA and had a cosmetology license. She was a member of Griffin First Assembly. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Garon Fogarty, John Melvin Fogarty, J.T. Fogarty, sister, Frances Manley.
Alma Charlotte Soloman
