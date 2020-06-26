/Unitedbank
Alma Charlotte Soloman

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Death Notices
Friday, June 26. 2020
Mrs. Alma Charlotte Soloman age 80 of Zebulon Ga, died Monday June 22, 2020 at Harborview Health and Rehab.

Mrs. Soloman was born, September 15, 1939, in Spalding County, GA, to the late James Talmadge Fogarty and the late Alma Cleveland Fogarty.  She worked as a CNA and had a cosmetology license.  She was a member of Griffin First Assembly.  She is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Garon Fogarty, John Melvin Fogarty, J.T. Fogarty, sister, Frances Manley.

Survivors include her daughters, Janet Rowland of Griffin, GA, Michelle (Shaker) Balkis of Sacramento, CA, Lisa Greer of Milner, GA, Laura McNeil of Napa Valley, Ca, son Ken (Patty) Peck of Woodstock Ga, sisters, Velma (Windell) Hinton of Thomaston, GA, Jean (CD) Tanksley of Brooks, GA, 14 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from Fairview Baptist Church in Brooks, GA.  The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Coggins Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m.

Coggins Funeral Home
321 Hannahs Mill Road
Thomaston, GA 30286
706-647-9681
