Mrs. Eleanor Sue Lifsey Quinn, age 86, of Meansville, passed away March 31, 2020, at her home. She was born in Meansville, daughter of the late Lewis H. Lifsey and Bessie Maddox Lifsey. Eleanor was a life-long member of Fincher United Methodist Church. She worked for the Cobb County Board of Education for over 20 years before retiring. She loved her family and the Lord. She always looked forward to going to Church and worshiping the Lord and witnessing to others. She left a lot of friends and will be missed, but she is with her heavenly father now.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Darwin E. Quinn, Sr., her daughter, Eleanor K. Quier, her brother, Tony Lifsey and her beloved dog: Lulu.
She is survived by her children: Cynthia Pace of Acworth and Eddie Quinn of Meansville; grandchildren: Jonathan Pace (Morgan) and Bethany Pace; great-granddaughter: Paisley Pace; and dog: Emma Rose.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 1 p.m., at Life Springs United Methodist Church, 10608 GA 109, Zebulon. Pastor Alex Smith and Pastor Andy Cunningham will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Life Springs United Methodist Church, for Fincher Chapel, P.O. Box 392, Zebulon, GA 30295 or at https://www.lifespringspike.org.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.