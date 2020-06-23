Mrs. Ava Denise Mangham, 62, of Molena, died Monday, June 22, 2020, at her residence. Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Mangham were held on Wednesday, June 24, at 1:00 PM in the Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Jim Pitts officiating.
Mrs. Mangham was born on February 12, 1958, in Atlanta to the late Lester Hatton and Frances Perry Hatton. She loved the beach. Mrs. Mangham had been employed as a paraprofessional by the Pike County Board of Education, and she was a member of Beulah Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, David Mangham of Molena, and three daughters: Ashlie (Chris) Turner of Molena; Allison (Hunter) Ingram of Luthersville; and Amy (Ethan) Cromer of Thomaston.
Fletcher-Day Funeral Home of Thomaston is in charge of all arrangements.